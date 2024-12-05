Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $111.92 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 479,448 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $111,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in NICE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in NICE by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $192.39 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.31.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

