John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.15. The stock had a trading volume of 214,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,398. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $127.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.41.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

