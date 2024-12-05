JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,079,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned about 4.48% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $26,585,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 260,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after buying an additional 84,437 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,216,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,437,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPM opened at $243.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The stock has a market cap of $685.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

