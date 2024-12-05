Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises about 1.6% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 280,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

