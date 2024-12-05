Kroger’s (KR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KR. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $60.77. 3,871,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,620. Kroger has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,715.40. This trade represents a 32.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,269,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,426,000 after buying an additional 281,878 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $4,037,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

