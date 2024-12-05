Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$159.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$145.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOL

Dollarama Stock Down 0.2 %

Dollarama stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$140.34. The stock had a trading volume of 430,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$143.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.23. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$152.97. The stock has a market cap of C$39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.