Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Leidos makes up 1.1% of Quarry LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quarry LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,491,000 after buying an additional 283,558 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 188.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $165.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.36.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

