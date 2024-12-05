Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,539,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after purchasing an additional 548,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after purchasing an additional 487,880 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $120.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

