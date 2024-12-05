Lithium Ionic (CVE:LTH) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Ionic (CVE:LTH – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Lithium Ionic Price Performance
Shares of LTH opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. Lithium Ionic has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.84.
