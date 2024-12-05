Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Torrid FY2025 Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CURV. William Blair raised shares of Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Torrid Trading Down 25.1 %

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 2.01. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.87 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 7,282,942 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $27,675,179.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,069,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,262,367.20. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $1,892,730.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,596,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,265,993.20. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,484 in the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

