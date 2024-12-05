Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Cut by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,249,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.35.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $289.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.17. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.24 and a 52-week high of $290.43. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

