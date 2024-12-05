Redmile Group LLC Sells 142,635 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,280,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,635 shares during the quarter. Nurix Therapeutics accounts for approximately 5.7% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.06% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $96,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $82,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,800. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $83,519.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,281. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,401 shares of company stock worth $437,453. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

