Max Royde Purchases 47,900 Shares of Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde bought 47,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £38,320 ($48,691.23).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team Internet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 27th, Max Royde acquired 88,960 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £70,278.40 ($89,299.11).

On Friday, November 22nd, Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($52,096.57).

On Friday, November 15th, Max Royde purchased 75,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £63,750 ($81,003.81).

On Friday, October 11th, Max Royde acquired 7,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,170 ($11,651.84).

On Friday, September 6th, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £7,260 ($9,224.90).

Team Internet Group Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of LON:TIG opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.92. Team Internet Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 76.40 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.64). The firm has a market cap of £217.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.