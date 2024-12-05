OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.00 and a beta of 1.62.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$470.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

