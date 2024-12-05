Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s Why

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 1,334,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

