Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $127.31.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

