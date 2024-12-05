12,223 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,517,800,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Chewy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.