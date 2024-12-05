Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $4.80 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 238,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after buying an additional 196,986 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $291.03 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,121.59. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $638,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

