Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 525,000 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 3.16% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 19.8% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 151,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 10.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of HCVI stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.07. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $13.43.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

