Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Invests $261,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AES by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

