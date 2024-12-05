Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $27,043.68 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,376 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $27,043.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,732.26. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pulmonx stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 53.88% and a negative net margin of 72.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth $37,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

