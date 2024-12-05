SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 182,500 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% in the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 748,626 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 526,790 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 435,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,283,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0705 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

