Q1 Earnings Forecast for Thryv Issued By William Blair

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thryv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Thryv has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $676.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $1,388,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 2.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

