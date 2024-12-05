Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $66.13 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 6.5% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $66,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 268,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,602 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.56.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $223.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $225.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

