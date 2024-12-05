Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,046 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,562,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $211.61 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

