Red Wave Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

PCY stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

