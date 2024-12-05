ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 20,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 137,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 5.92% of ReTo Eco-Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

