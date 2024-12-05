Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 40,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 335,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verb Technology from $800.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Verb Technology Price Performance

Insider Activity at Verb Technology

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

In other news, major shareholder Corsair Capital Management, L. purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $146,727.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,339.65. This trade represents a 22.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

