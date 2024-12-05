Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About The New America High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

