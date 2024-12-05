BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Bought by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,187 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

