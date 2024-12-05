Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 433,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,672,000.

GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GP-Act III Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

About GP-Act III Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

See Also

