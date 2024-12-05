Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,968 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPZ. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $4,102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total transaction of 381,227.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.49. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.23 and a 1-year high of 16.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

