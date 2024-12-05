Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Up 22.3% – Here’s Why

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) traded up 22.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Rotork Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

