Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 3412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 5.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.
