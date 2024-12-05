SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $173.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

