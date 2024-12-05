SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,541 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,483,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.66.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.70, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. This trade represents a 10.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.