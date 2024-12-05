Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,330,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 482,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,804,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $558.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $537.68 and a 200 day moving average of $515.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $417.46 and a 1 year high of $558.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

