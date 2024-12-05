SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 145,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 40,530 shares.The stock last traded at $77.07 and had previously closed at $76.53.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $978.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

