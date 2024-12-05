Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 1.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

