SWAN Capital LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CRWD opened at $364.16 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 714.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

