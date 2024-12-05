Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $248,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $260.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.76 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.60.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

