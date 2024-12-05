SYM FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.91. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.