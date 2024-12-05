What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for JANX FY2026 Earnings?

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. La. Rosa now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.12). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($5.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JANX. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

NASDAQ JANX opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at $132,839,742. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,946,758.50. The trade was a 14.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,610 shares of company stock worth $21,583,666. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 721,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

