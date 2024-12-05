Systematic Financial Management LP Has $31.34 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,419 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $31,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,160 shares of company stock worth $11,590,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $186.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.81. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $187.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.91.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

