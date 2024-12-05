Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.13. 27,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 38,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 2.22% of Teucrium Soybean Fund worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

