The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Buys 7,863 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,561.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- ZJK Stock Skyrockets Following NVIDIA Partnership News
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Zscaler: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 2 AI-Powered Platforms Disrupting the Finance Industry
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.