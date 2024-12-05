The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Buys 7,863 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,561.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 139,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 995.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

