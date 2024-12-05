The Walt Disney Company Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the entertainment giant on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

DIS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,816,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

