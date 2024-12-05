US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.83 and last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 318104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

US Foods Price Performance

Insider Activity at US Foods

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,111,000 after buying an additional 500,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after buying an additional 316,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,781,000 after buying an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after buying an additional 567,601 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

