16,700 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Purchased by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NXRT opened at $46.02 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

