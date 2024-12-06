43,095 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Bought by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 1.7% of Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.